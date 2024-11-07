Apple iPhone 15 becomes best-selling smartphone globally in Q3 2024

New Delhi, Nov 7 Apple iPhone 15 has become the best-selling smartphone globally in the third quarter (Q3) this year, followed closely by iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro, according to a report on Thursday.

Samsung maintained the biggest presence in the global top-10 best-selling smartphones list with five spots, followed by Apple with four and Xiaomi with one, according to Counterpoint Research’s Global Handset Model Sales Tracker.

While Apple’s share of the top-10 list has declined slightly, Samsung’s presence has grown to keep the combined market contribution of the top 10 smartphones at around 19 per cent.

“The growing consumer preference for high-end smartphones is gradually narrowing the market share gap between the iPhone’s base and Pro variants,” the report mentioned.

Notably, for the first time in a third quarter, half of the total iPhone sales were contributed by the Pro variants in Q3. This shift is helping Apple drive higher-value device sales.

“For the first time in a third quarter since 2018, a Galaxy S series variant entered the top 10. The top 10 models captured 19 per cent of the global smartphone market’s sales in Q3 2024,” the report mentioned.

Besides, consumers are opting for the latest iPhones, especially in emerging markets, which further contributes to Apple’s higher-value sales.

This trend is supported by attractive financing schemes and trade-in offers, making the latest iPhones more accessible to a broader range of income brackets.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 retained a spot in the top 10 in Q3 2024 for the third consecutive quarter. Also, for the first time in a third quarter since 2018, a Galaxy S series variant entered the top 10.

“Apple and Samsung are further strengthening their premium positioning with Apple Intelligence and Galaxy AI, which will help them continue to dominate these rankings. Both brands are leveraging GenAI as a differentiating factor in the premium segment,” the report said.

