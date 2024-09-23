Apple iPhone 16 models receive overwhelming response in India, Pro models lead the pack

New Delhi, Sep 23 Riding on strong tailwinds from the premiumisation wave in the Indian smartphone market, Apple iPhone 16 series has received overwhelming response in the country, with Pro Max devices leading the pack.

As per trade experts, the demand of iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max has been at a new high in the country compared to previous generations, owing to attractive financing offers, trade-in schemes and a growing craze to own the most advanced iPhones ever made.

According to industry watchers, the demand for top-end iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max is gaining momentum in tier 2 and 3 cities — even beyond.

Featuring Apple Intelligence (to arrive in India in early 2025), larger display sizes, new creative capabilities with innovative pro camera features, stunning graphics for immersive gaming, and more — all powered by the A18 Pro chip — the new series is set to break previous records, they added.

Camera Control in the 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max unlocks a fast, intuitive way to tap into visual intelligence and easily interact with the advanced camera system. Featuring a new 48MP Fusion camera with a faster quad-pixel sensor that enables 4K120 fps video recording in Dolby Vision, the device achieves the highest resolution and frame-rate combination ever available on iPhone.

Additional advancements include a new 48MP Ultra Wide camera for higher-resolution photography, including macro; a 5x Telephoto camera and studio-quality mics to record more true-to-life audio.

The durable titanium design is strong yet lightweight, with larger display sizes, the thinnest borders on any Apple product, and a huge leap in battery life — with iPhone 16 Pro Max offering the best battery life on iPhone ever.

The stunning Super Retina XDR displays with Always-On and ProMotion technologies help users accomplish more. The device offers industry-leading durability with a strong, lightweight titanium design, as well as the latest-generation Ceramic Shield, which has an advanced formulation that is 2x tougher than glass on any other smartphone.

The new mechanical architecture improves heat dissipation and efficiency for up to 20 percent better sustained performance. Along with the new internal design and advanced power management of iOS 18, larger batteries are optimised to offer a huge leap in battery life.

Camera Control — a result of thoughtful hardware and software integration — makes the pro camera system more versatile with an innovative new way to quickly launch the camera, take a photo, and start video recording.

It has a tactile switch that powers the click experience, a high-precision force sensor that enables the light press gesture, and a capacitive sensor that allows for touch interactions.

A new camera preview helps users frame the shot and adjust other control options — such as zoom, exposure, or depth of field — to compose a stunning photo or video by sliding their finger on the Camera Control.

Later this fall, Camera Control will be updated with a two-stage shutter to automatically lock focus and exposure on a subject with a light press, letting users reframe the shot without losing focus.

You can capture 4K120 fps in Slo-mo or Video mode, and adjust the playback speed after capture in the Photos app, including a quarter-speed playback, a new half-speed option for a dreamy effect, and a fifth-speed option that corresponds to 24 fps.

When coupled with the new image signal processor (ISP) of A18 Pro, users can do frame-by-frame cinema-quality colour grading for 4K120 fps in Dolby Vision. Users can also capture 4K120 fps ProRes and Log directly to an external storage device for efficient pro workflows.

A18 Pro delivers unprecedented efficiency. The new 16-core Neural Engine is faster and more efficient than the previous generation, powering remarkable on-device performance for Apple Intelligence.

A 17 per cent increase in total system memory bandwidth — the highest ever in iPhone — enables faster experiences when using Writing Tools and Image Playground, and helps deliver astounding graphics.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor