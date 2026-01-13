Apple launches creator studio subscription to power video, music

New Delhi, Jan 13 Apple on Tuesday launched Apple Creator Studio, a new subscription-based suite that brings together some of its most powerful creative apps for video, music, imaging and productivity, aimed at creators across skill levels.

Unveiled from Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, Apple Creator Studio combines professional tools such as Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor and MainStage into a single offering.

The subscription also includes new intelligent features and premium content across Keynote, Pages and Numbers, with Freeform set to be added later.

Apple said the new service is designed to give creators studio-grade capabilities on Mac, iPad and iPhone, while keeping user privacy at the core.

The company noted that millions of creators already rely on Apple devices, and Apple Creator Studio builds on that foundation by making advanced creative tools more accessible and flexible.

Final Cut Pro receives new intelligent features for faster and easier video editing on Mac and iPad.

Users can now search through footage using text with Transcript Search, find specific visuals using Visual Search, and edit videos in sync with music using Beat Detection.

On iPad, a new AI-powered Montage Maker can automatically create a dynamic edit from footage, helping creators get started in seconds.

Music creators also get major upgrades with Logic Pro for Mac and iPad. New AI-driven tools such as Synth Player and Chord ID are designed to help users compose, produce and experiment with music more easily.

Logic Pro also adds a refreshed sound library and advanced features that support songwriting, remixing and music production for video content.

For creative imaging, Pixelmator Pro is coming to iPad for the first time. The app brings a touch-optimised interface, full Apple Pencil support and powerful editing tools that work seamlessly across iPad and Mac.

Apple said the app takes advantage of Apple silicon to deliver fast performance and advanced features such as intelligent image upscaling and automatic composition suggestions.

Apple Creator Studio also enhances productivity tools. Subscribers get access to premium templates, themes and curated content in Keynote, Pages and Numbers, along with new intelligent features that help users create presentations, documents and spreadsheets more quickly.

Apple clarified that these apps will remain free for all users, with the subscription unlocking additional premium content and capabilities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor