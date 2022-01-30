Apple launches support for unlisted App Store apps accessible via link

San Francisco, Jan 30 Tech giant Apple in an update on its developer website has announced that the App Store now supports unlisted apps that are only accessible with a link.

Unlisted app distribution allows developers to release apps that are not meant for public use, reports AppleInsider.

Such apps will not appear in any App Store categories, recommendations charts, search results or listings. Apps can also be accessed through the Apple Business Manager or Apple School Manager, the report said.

Developers will be able to distribute apps to a limited audience, which could include part-time employees, partners, business affiliates or conference attendees.

In addition, apps can be distributed to employee-owned devices that might not be eligible for a mobile device management platform.

Apple said that apps aimed at "specific organisations, special events or research studies, or apps used as employee resources or sales tools" are all good use cases for unlisted app distribution.

The feature is currently available by request only. Developers will need to submit a request to receive a link for an unlisted app.

Apple noted that unlisted apps must be ready for distribution the company will decline any app in beta or pre-release state.

Developers will be able to create unlisted distribution links for both new and existing apps. If a request is approved, the app's distribution method will change to "Unlisted App" for both current and future versions.

If the app is already listed on the App Store, its primary listing will remain unchanged.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor