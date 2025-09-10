Apple launches Watch Series 11, SE3, Ultra 3 with new health features, more updates

California [US], September 10 : Apple's "Awe Dropping" event kicked off on Tuesday amid the high buzz for the new Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3 and other updates.

At the live event on Apple's website, the company just announced the Apple Watch Series 11, which includes new features like 5G cellular connectivity, making it the first Apple Watch with 5G.

It will also be the first Apple Watch with the ability to monitor serious medical conditions, including hypertension and blood pressure, by reviewing the data collected over the past 30 days, as reported by The Verge.

Another highlight of the new Apple Watch Series 11 is its new Sleep Score feature. This new addition uses metrics like how long you've been asleep and your sleep stages to help you better understand the quality of your rest over night.

As per the live event, the Series 11 will get "up to 24 hours" of battery life and will come in both recycled aluminium and polished titanium finishes.

It will also have Ion-X glass, which Apple says has a ceramic coating bonded at the atomic level, making it twice as scratch-resistant as the previous Apple Watches.

The pricing starts at 399 USD and will be available on September 19, 2025.

Apple has also announced the new Apple Watch SE 3. Alongside new iPhones, the SE 3 has a faster S10 processor, longer battery life, stronger front glass, and an always-on display.

According to The Verge, the other new features in the SE 3 include double-tap and wrist-flick gestures, sleep apnea detection, sleep scores, the ability to play music and podcasts through its speaker, 2x faster charging speeds, 5G cellular, and a claimed 18 hours of battery life.

It starts at $249 and is set to launch September 19th, with preorders available now,. as per the live event.

Along with these, Apple has also launched a new Watch Ultra.

The new Ultra follows the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which Apple announced in 2023; the black version of the Ultra 2, which Apple introduced last year; and the original Apple Watch Ultra, which Apple launched in 2022, according to The Verge.

As per the live event, Apple's Ultra watches are generally targeted toward athletes and sporty types, with features like big battery life, bright displays, and improved GPS for tracking workouts.

They also have had a high starting price of 799 USD.

