Apple logs highest-ever shipment volume in India at 29 pc growth in March quarter

New Delhi, April 30 Apple recorded its highest-ever shipment volume in India in the January-March quarter this year, clocking 29 per cent annual growth, a report showed on Wednesday.

The tech giant also led the market in terms of value, according to Counterpoint Research.

In Q1 2025, India’s smartphone market shifted its focus towards preparing for more sustainable and structured growth. Key brands, dealing with high inventory levels, prioritised clearing excess stock to stabilise operations and set a stronger foundation for the remainder of the year.

“Despite this inventory adjustment, consumer demand for ultra-premium products remained strong. As a result, the ultra-premium segment (Rs 45,000 and above) saw 15 per cent YoY growth, while the average selling price (ASP) increased at an 11 per cent CAGR post-COVID, highlighting a shift toward premium devices,“ said Senior Research Analyst Prachir Singh.

This continued premiumisation trend was further supported by growing affordability and expanding financing options, which made high-end devices accessible to a broader consumer base.

Research analyst Shubham Singh said, “In Q1 2025, vivo further strengthened its leadership in India’s smartphone market, recording 9 per cent YoY growth and marking its third consecutive quarter at the top.

Meanwhile, Apple continued its strong upward trajectory, recording 29% YoY growth and its highest-ever Q1 volumes in India, further cementing its dominance in the premium segment.

“This performance underscores the growing appeal of high-end devices across the country, with Apple also leading the market in terms of value,” said Singh.

OPPO secured the third position, supported by the strong performance of its A3 and K series, which were effectively marketed around durability, an increasingly important consumer consideration.

Nothing was the fastest-growing brand during the quarter, recording a 156 per cent YoY growth driven by the newly launched 3a series. This marked the fifth consecutive quarter where Nothing held the position of the fastest-growing brand in India.

India’s smartphone market is expected to grow at a low single-digit rate this year, driven by a favourable economic outlook and increasing global interest in Indian manufacturing, said the report.

