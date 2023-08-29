Apple mega launch event on Sept 12 to unveil iPhones 15 series

San Francisco, Aug 29 Apple on Tuesday revealed that its next big global product launch -- showcasing the fresh lineup of iPhone 15 series -- will happen on September 12. The tech giant is also expected to announce new Apple Watches at the event.

The company said its “Wonderlust” event will take place live from Apple Park.The invite also includes the Apple logo in grey, blue, and black, which may tease the colour options that the iPhone 15 Pro lineup is likely to come in.

Some Apple iPhone 15 models are likely to support charging up to 35W that will offer faster charging speeds.

Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro is limited to charging at 27W while the regular iPhone 14 offers 20W charging.

According to reports, some of the new iPhone 15 models, to be launched next month, will support faster charging.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also made similar predictions recently, claiming that the company would ditch Lightning in favour of USB-C in 2023, which would enable faster charging speeds for iPhone 15 Pro models.

iPhone 15 models will feature a new design with slightly curved edges, while the camera bump will be larger and the display bezels thinner.

For the Pro models, Apple is expected to introduce a new Action Button that will replace the Mute/Ring Switch, the A17 Bionic chip, a new titanium frame, and better cameras with a periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, according to reports.

For the Apple Watches, Apple will reportedly be introducing new Series 9 smartwatches with 41- and 45-millimeter screens alongside a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor