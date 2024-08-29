Apple Music and YouTube Music now support playlist transfers

Washington [US], August 29 : Apple Music users can now officially transfer their playlists to YouTube Music and vice versa, thanks to new support provided by Apple, the GSM Arena reported.

According to GSM Arena, the company has released detailed help documents outlining the process for moving playlists between the two platforms.

However, this functionality is currently limited to transfers between Apple Music and YouTube Music.

There is no official support for moving playlists from Apple Music to Spotify or from Spotify to Apple Music at this time, according to GSM Arena.

It's important to note that only playlists created by the user, including collaborative ones they own, are eligible for transfer.

Music files, non-collaborative shared playlists, curated playlists, and organized folders are not included.

Additionally, any podcasts, audiobooks, or user-uploaded audio files within an Apple Music playlist will not be transferredonly the songs will move, according to GSM Arena.

If a specific song is not available on the destination service, it will not be included in the transfer.

The transfer process generally takes a few minutes but may extend to several hours depending on the number of playlists involved.

