Apple shipped 1 bn units less than Samsung in last decade, now leads the race

New Delhi, Aug 21 Apple shipped over 2.1 billion iPhones in the past decade, almost one billion less than its South Korean competitor Samsung, a new report showed on Monday.

However, Samsung’s annual shipments have dropped by 18 per cent in 10 years while Apple’s shipments surged by 46 per cent, the report noted.

Apple and Samsung’s corporate battle started 13 years ago. Since then, the two tech giants have been competing for the title of the world’s largest smartphone vendor, with each holding roughly a 25 per cent market share.

Still, the difference between their total shipments in the past decade is huge, according to data presented by CasinosEnLigne.com.

According to Statista and IDC data, between 2013 and 2022, Apple shipped 2.07 billion iPhones worldwide, with 2015 and 2021 as the record years for sales.

In the first half of 2023, the US tech giant shipped another 97.7 million of its smartphones, pushing the 10-year iPhone sales to 2.16 billion.

Data shows that Samsung shipped 3.08 billion smartphones between Q1 2013 and Q2 2023, or 42 per cent more than Apple.

However, the IDC data showed an interesting trend in the annual shipment figures. Although Samsung leads in total shipments, its annual smartphone shipments have dropped by 18 per cent in the past 10 years. In 2022, the company shipped 258.2 million smartphones, down from 316.4 million reported in 2013.

On the other hand, Apple’s shipments surged by 46 per cent in this period, jumping from 153.4 million to 225.3 million.

“Although Apple lost the race with Samsung in total shipments over the past decade, the StatCounter data show the US tech giant overtook its leading position and became the largest player in the global smartphone market,” the report mentioned.

As of July, Apple’s iPhone had a 28.3 per cent share in the global mobile vendor market, up from 27.5 per cent in the same month a year ago.

On the other hand, Samsung’s market share stood at 24.22 per cent last month, down from 28.17 per cent in July 2022.

Xiaomi, Vivo and OPPO followed with 11.21 per cent, 6.06 per cent and 5.53 per cent market shares in July.

