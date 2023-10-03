Apple stops offering customer support on Musk’s X

New Delhi, Oct 3 Apple is no longer providing customer support on Elon Musk-run X Corp (formerly Twitter), and is now redirecting customers to its own website.

Customers who send a direct message to the @AppleSupport account on X receive an automated reply with links to the Get Support page on Apple's website, and to the Apple Support app for the iPhone and iPad, reports MacRumors.

The account will similarly respond with an automated reply for any message customers send.

“It sounds like you have an issue with your iPhone. We can help, but to provide the best support we’d like to continue this conversation in another support channel,” reads the message.

It also means that Apple Support will not help customers who tag the company in posts.

The account's description previously said it was "available every day to answer your questions," but that text was removed this week.

The account will continue to share tips, tricks, and helpful information, including videos from the Apple Support channel on YouTube, according to report.

Apple had offered human support on Twitter since 2016.

Human support on the Apple Support Community will continue temporarily amid the transition to phone support.

The responses to comments on videos uploaded to the Apple Support channel on YouTube appear to have stopped, according to the report.

