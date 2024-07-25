Apple takes on Google, launches Maps on the web in public beta

San Francisco, July 25 Taking on Google, Apple has announced to bring Maps on the web in public beta, allowing users around the world to access Maps directly from their browser.

Apple Maps on the web is now available in English, and is compatible with Safari and Chrome on Mac and iPad, as well as Chrome and Edge on Windows PCs.

The company said that Apple Maps users can get driving and walking directions, find great places and useful information including photos, hours, ratings, and reviews.

They can also “take actions like ordering food directly from the Maps place card; and browse curated Guides to discover places to eat, shop, and explore in cities around the world”.

The iPhone maker said that additional features, including Look Around, will be available in the coming months.

“All developers, including those using MapKit JS, can also link out to Maps on the web, so their users can get driving directions,” said the tech giant.

Apple said that the support for additional languages, browsers and platforms will be expanded over time.

The move has put Apple Maps in direct competition with Google Maps, which has long been available on the web.

