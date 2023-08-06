Apple to launch AirTag 2 in 2025: Report

San Francisco, Aug 6 Apple will reportedly launch its next-generation tracker 'AirTag 2' in 2025.

The information came from the leaker LeaksApplePro who also said that the AirTag 2 will likely come with "tons of new features", including “3D Precision Finding”.

The leaker further mentioned that "2024 estimates are a bit early according to sources.”

On August 2, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had claimed that the AirTag 2 will likely go into mass production in the fourth quarter (Q4) of this year.

"I believe that spatial computing is a new ecosystem that Apple wants to build, using Vision Pro as the core to integrate other devices, including AirTag 2," Kuo added.

Apple introduced AirTag in April 2021.

According to the tech giant, AirTag is a small and elegantly designed accessory that helps customers keep track of and find the items that matter most with Apple’s Find My app.

Current AirTag features precision-etched polished stainless steel, and is water and dust resistant.

It also comes with a built-in speaker that plays sounds to help locate AirTag, and a removable cover that makes it easy for users to replace the battery.

AirTag's use proved invaluable in reuniting many users with their lost or stolen items.

Last month, an AirTag had helped to track down a restaurant burglar who stole $15,000 worth of goods.

It was also reported that an AirTag had helped to track stolen possessions, resulting in the burglar's arrest and 15-month imprisonment term.

In June, the tracker had helped to bust robbers who stole more than $62,000 in thefts.

Meanwhile, in January this year, an AirTag had helped to rescue one-year-old Australian shepherd Seamus who got away from his owner while out for a walk and fell into a fast-flowing storm drain, by leading rescuers to his location.

