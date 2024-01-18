Apple to roll out iOS 17.3 next week with 'Stolen Device Protection' feature

New Delhi, Jan 18 Apple has confirmed that it will be releasing iOS 17.3 update next week to the public, with new features like Stolen Device Protection and collaborative Apple Music playlists.

In a press release unveiling a new Black Unity Sport Band for the Apple Watch, the tech giant revealed the release date of the software update, reports MacRumors.

"The new Unity Bloom iPhone and iPad wallpaper for the Lock Screen will also be available next week, and requires iPhone Xs or later running iOS 17.3 and iPad (6th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation and later), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later) running iPadOS 17.3," Apple said.

iOS 17.3 for the iPhone introduces several new features -- such as Stolen Device Protection, collaborative Apple Music playlists, and a Unity Bloom wallpaper for the Lock Screen. The most anticipated feature -- Stolen Device Protection -- is a security setting that adds an extra layer of security in the unlikely event that someone manages to steal your iPhone and guess your passcode.

The feature can be turned on via Settings > Face ID & Passcode > Stolen Device Protection.

A new Collaborative Playlists feature allows multiple users to add, remove, and reorder songs in a shared playlist. Additionally, users can leave animated emoji reactions next to songs in the playlist.

Apple has also included the Unity Bloom wallpaper for the iPhone and iPad with iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3. When the display is on, the wallpaper's outline of flowers bursts into colour.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor