Apple unveils iPhone 15 with 48 MP camera, USB-C type charging

California [US], September 12 : Tech giant, Apple unveiled its much-awaited iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus at its “Wonderlust” event on Tuesday with USB-C type charging.

According to The Verge, an American technology-based website, all models of the iPhone 15 will come with the Dynamic Island. That’s the pill-shaped cutout that first debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, providing a new way to see certain notifications and interact with apps. The iPhone 15 also has an OLED Super Retina display, which supports Dolby Vision content with 1,600 nits of brightness. The peak brightness of this display is 2,000 nits in sunlight, double that of the iPhone 14.

The biggest noticeable upgrade to the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus outside of the visible USB-C and Dynamic Island changes is an improved camera system. The main camera sensor is moving to a 48-megapixel one, up from the 12-megapixel one found on the previous iPhone 14. There’s also a 12-megapixel telephoto and improvements to the portrait mode mean you won’t have to manually switch to portrait mode anymore, reported The Verge.

The iPhone 15 will come with a 6.1-inch display while iPhone 15 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch display.

The iPhone 15 is priced starting at USD 799 (approx. 67,000 INR) for a 128GB model and the iPhone 15 Plus starts at USD 899 (approx. 74,000 INR) for a 128GB version.

Apple is also promising “all-day battery life” with the iPhone 15 thanks to a larger battery. The iPhone 15 also includes a second-generation ultra wideband chip, just like the new Apple Watch Series 9. This improves connectivity to other devices that are further away, and it can enable precision finding in Find My so you can find friends easier if they have the latest iPhone 15 models, as per The Verge.

