Apple unveils the "sleekest" and "smartest" Apple Watch Series 10

Washington [US], September 9 : In a dazzling showcase at Apple Park's new event space, The Observatory, Apple has introduced the Apple Watch Series 10, a marvel of modern design and technology.

The event, which is streaming live on Apple's official YouTube channel, showcases the latest iteration that pushes boundaries with the largest display and thinnest profile ever seen on an Apple Watch.

The grand reveal took place against the backdrop of Apple Park's picturesque surroundings, with Tim Cook highlighting the day's agenda: a deep dive into iPhones, Apple Watches, and an array of innovative services and products.

The Apple Watch Series 10 was at the forefront of this presentation, boasting what Cook described as a "beautiful new design."

"We developed the largest and most advanced display ever for Apple Watch," Cook announced.

The Series 10 features an expansive display that surpasses even the Apple Watch Ultra in size, offering up to 30 per cent more screen area compared to previous models.

This means a larger font size and more visible text without compromising on content.

The new watch integrates Apple's first wide-angle OLED display, engineered for exceptional brightness, up to 40 per cent brighter when viewed from an angle.

This enhancement ensures optimal visibility, whether you're glancing at your watch while on the move or while typing.

1. New features and refined aesthetics

The Series 10 introduces fresh colour options: Jet Black and Rose Gold, in addition to the classic Silver Aluminum. The new model updates its screen every second with a ticking second hand, adding a dynamic touch to its interface.

At just 9.7mm thick, the Series 10 is nearly 10 per cent slimmer than its predecessor. It's also lighter, with aluminium cases reduced by up to 10 per cent in weight and an option in Grade 5 titanium that's 20 per cent lighter than the previous stainless steel version.

Apple has also ensured that the Series 10 is a carbon-neutral product, crafted with 95 per cent recycled titanium and powered by 100 per cent renewable electricity.

2. Innovative technology and health features

The Series 10 introduces several groundbreaking features. For the first time, users can play music and podcasts directly through the watch's speaker.

It also boasts the fastest charging capabilities of any Apple Watch, reaching 80 per cent battery life in just 30 minutes.

The new S10 SiP chip enhances performance, and power efficiency, and introduces advanced machine-learning capabilities.

One notable health innovation is sleep apnea detection, a feature that could revolutionize sleep health monitoring. Utilizing machine learning and clinical data, the Series 10 can alert users to potential sleep apnea conditions, with an FDA clearance expected soon. This feature will also be available on the Series 9 and Ultra 2.

3. Enhanced fitness tracking and new features

For fitness enthusiasts, the Series 10 offers a new depth gauge suitable for up to 20 feet, and water temperature readings for both pool and open-water swims.

It also includes a Tides app in watchOS 11, providing detailed coastal data for surfers, fishermen, and anyone enjoying the waves.

The updated workout app now tracks distance, speed, and route mapping for kayaking, further solidifying the Series 10's position as a versatile companion for all types of physical activities.

4. Apple Watch Ultra: A new finish for ultimate performance

Alongside the Series 10, Apple has also introduced the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which now features a striking Satin Black finish.

The Ultra 2 maintains its reputation as the ultimate sports and adventure watch, with the most accurate GPS and a suite of features tailored for athletes and adventurers.

It continues to be made from 95 per cent recycled titanium and introduces a new titanium Milanese loop and Hermes titanium buckle. The Ultra 2 starts at USD 799 and will be available for preorder from today, September 9.

