Apple’s India shipments likely to hit record 14-15 million units this year

New Delhi, Sep 11 US tech giant Apple’s iPhone shipments in India are projected to grow by up to 25 per cent to reach a record 14-15 million units in 2025, according to industry estimates.

The surge in shipments is driven by heavy discounts on older models and strategic pricing of the newly launched iPhone 17 series.

Research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) India expects dispatches to reach 15 million units in 2025, up from 12 million in 2024, while Canalys projects 14.20 million and Counterpoint Research estimates 18-19 per cent growth, targeting 8 per cent market share in the Indian smartphone market.

Industry experts noted that India, Apple’s fastest-growing global market, is expected to remain central to its sales trajectory over the next two years, with festive demand playing a key role.

The newly-launched iPhone 17 is priced at Rs. 82,900 ($940.54), slightly higher than the iPhone 16. The base model offering 128 GB storage has been discontinued, with all new variants now offering 256GB storage at a lower price compared to the previous generation's Rs. 89,900 ($1,019) for the same capacity.

Research firm Canalys forecasted the company's domestic wholesale revenue to grow to Rs. 1,08,412 crore ($12.30 billion) in 2025 from Rs. 98,717 crore ($11.20 billion) last year, supported by upgrades to Pro models and sales of the new iPhone Air model.

The rising attach rates of ecosystem products will also boost revenue growth, the firm said.

Analysts noted that the iPhone 16 was India’s highest-selling model in H1 2025, driving 96.50 per cent growth in the premium smartphone segment. With EMI schemes and expanding flagship retail stores in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune, Apple is expected to broaden its consumer base and strengthen its ecosystem presence in India.

Apple has recently opened two new stores in Bengaluru and Pune as part of its retail expansion in India, anticipating it to be the next key market. In Apple's largest overseas market, China, sales grew by only 4.4 per cent in the June quarter following two years of declines.

India is also becoming central to Apple’s manufacturing plans, with one in every five iPhones now being produced in the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor