Apple’s iOS 16 to offer revamped lockscreen with widgets, more

New Delhi, June 1 The upcoming Apple iOS 16 update is likely to come with features like a revamped lockscreen with widgets and updated Messages and Health apps.

The new software update will help app developers who support widgets, as it will give them an opportunity to woo users' attention in a high-profile area on iPhone, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

This time, Apple will give particular attention to its lockscreen and support wallpapers that have widget-like capabilities.

The tech giant may be considering to merge left of the homescreen the "Today View" with its lineup of widgets directly into the lockscreen itself.

The updated lockscreen could come with an always-on display, similar to Apple Watch.

Other features with iOS 16 include an updated Messages app with more "social networking-like functionality" and the Health app will also be updated.

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 9WWDC) will kick off from June 6 for more than 30 million Apple developers around the globe.

WWDC22 helps developers and designers explore the latest technologies, tools, and frameworks coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

Throughout the week, developers will be able to connect directly with Apple engineers and designers through labs and Digital Lounges for guidance on building innovative and platform-differentiating apps and games.

