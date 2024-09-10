Apple's updated MagSafe charger offers enhanced charging speeds but limited to latest iPhone models

Washington [US], September 10 : Apple has announced the launch of an updated MagSafe Charger designed to enhance wireless charging speeds for the upcoming iPhone 16 series.

Unveiled on September 9, the new charger promises to deliver charging rates comparable to traditional wired connections, marking a significant upgrade for Apple's wireless charging technology.

The refreshed MagSafe Charger maintains its signature compact puck design and compatibility with both Qi2 and Qi charging standards, as per GSM Arena.

However, the standout feature of this new model is its support for up to 25W wireless charging. According to Apple's official website, the charger can replenish up to 50 per cent of an iPhone 16's battery in approximately 30 minutes when used with a 30W USB-C power adapter.

This advancement means that the iPhone 16 will experience faster wireless charging compared to previous models such as the iPhone 15 when using a standard 20W wired adapter, as per GSM Arena.

However, there are limitations to note. The 25W charging rate is exclusive to the latest iPhone 16 series.

For earlier models ranging from the iPhone 12 to the iPhone 15, the MagSafe Charger will offer a maximum output of 15W.

For iPhones from the 8 to the 11 series, which lack magnetic compatibility, the charger will provide up to 7.5W, as per GSM Arena.

The new MagSafe Charger is priced at USD 39/Pound 39/Euro 49 for the 1-meter version and USD 49/Pound 49/Euro 59 for the 2-meter variant.

It is important to note that availability may vary by region, with some markets, including China, currently excluded from the rollout, as per GSM Arena.

Additionally, the 30W USB-C Power Adapter, which is sold separately, is priced at USD 39/Pound 39/Euro 45.

Both the updated MagSafe Charger and the 30W USB-C Power Adapter are available for immediate shipping, ensuring that customers can have these accessories in hand ahead of the iPhone 16's official release in just ten days.

This new accessory reflects Apple's efforts to innovate within its ecosystem, providing users with more efficient and versatile charging solutions as the company prepares for the latest addition to its smartphone lineup.

