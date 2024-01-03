Arc Technologies and Institutions awarded "The Best Training Institution of Maharashtra" by Hon. Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais

A pioneer of high quality and affordable IT education in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Arc Technologies and Institutions, has achieved a momentous milestone as it was recently recognized as "The Best Training Institution of Maharashtra." It was a moment of pride for Arc Technologies co-founders Vicky Gawande and Goldy Sahu as the trail-blazing institute was bestowed with the prestigious award by Shri Ramesh Bais, the Honorable Governor of Maharashtra. Arc Technologies and Institutions received the honor on 29th December 2023 at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, in recognition of the institute's exceptional contribution to revolutionizing the state of Maharashtra's IT industry with its high-quality yet affordable technical education.

Addressing Industry Challenges

The dire need for accessible, high-quality IT education in Nagpur inspired the founders to establish Arc Technologies and Institutions in 2015. Since its inception, the institute has consistently strived to achieve its goal of providing high-quality and affordable IT education as well as impactful placement services, especially crucial amidst the ongoing financial crisis. Despite a projected 40% decline in hiring by major Indian IT firms for the fiscal year 2023-24, Arc Technologies remains committed to empowering students with top-tier technical education at affordable rates. As the world struggles financially due to the current recession and freshers find it hard to get a job in the technical field, Arc Technologies has started organizing campus drives to help its highly skilled students get well-paying jobs in the industry. The average CTC secured by Arc Technologies students is Rs.3.5 to 12 LPA. Arc Technologies has thus emerged as a beacon of hope for underprivileged and needy students in an era marked by economic uncertainty and a significant decline in IT job opportunities.

Teaching Faculty and Courses

Arc Technologies' outstanding teaching faculty and wide range of technical course offerings set it apart in the field of IT education in Maharashtra. The institute hires instructors and developers with global accreditation from well-known multinational corporations (MNCs). Each of the instructors has an experience of 10–15 years in their specialized domains. Students benefit from a wide range of in-demand IT courses, including Fullstack, Salesforce, Python, Cloud, Mean Stack, Software Testing, Power BI, Data Science, and Data Analytics. Along with daily technical lessons, participants receive regular mock interviews, soft skills training, live projects, and critical documentation support. With this all-encompassing approach, students are guaranteed a comprehensive and engaging education that prepares them for the ever-changing demands of the IT sector.

Job Placement Service

Since it was founded, Arc Technologies and Institutions has assisted a large number of students in advancing their careers by placing them in leading IT organizations. Even before the campus drives that the institute is currently conducting, Arc Technologies has been providing students with the best placement assistance to secure the jobs of their dreams. It also provides free services to its students, including spoken English classes, mock interviews, and job references. The institute has so far helped its students get placed in various companies, including top MNCs such as Google, Accenture, Cognizant, TCS, and HCL.

Thousands of Arc Technologies students have been placed in the last eight years, while hundreds of the students have found a job during just the last 3-6 months. In fact, these numbers are increasing regularly.

Arc Technologies' Remarkable Initiative: Campus Drives

Arc Technologies spearheads a pivotal initiative amidst the current recession, conducting an impressive 20+ campus and placement drives a month for freshers in the IT industry. This remarkable initiative includes a minimum of 2-3 back-to-back campus drives each week, exclusively catered to their students. Arc Technologies is the only institute in Maharashtra, which is successfully conducting campus drives with such frequency.

Witnessing an enthusiastic response, hundreds of students actively engage in these drives, resulting in a commendable trend where well-prepared candidates secure placements daily. What's remarkable is that these driven individuals are not only finding opportunities but often receiving multiple offers from esteemed MNCs, defying the prevalent job scarcity plaguing even highly qualified aspirants in the industry.

Accolades

Being recognized as "The Best Training Institution of Maharashtra" is not the first time Arc Technologies and Institutions has been honored for its high quality and affordable IT education.

Co-Founder Vicky Gawande was bestowed with the Entrepreneur of the Year award in February 2022 by Hon. Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Governor of Maharashtra. He was also honored last year as The Best CEO In Education Industry by Hon. Ramdas Athawale, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.

Arc Technologies was also recognized as the Best Training Institute by the Bombay Stock Exchange in May 2022.

About the Founders

Vicky Gawande is the co-founder and CEO of Arc Technologies and Institutions. He also serves as Managing Director of Vigo Technoworld Pvt. Ltd. He is a Professional forex trader and an investment banker. He has expertise in stock market trading, business scale and growth, and technical training. His mission is to provide aspiring students with high-quality and affordable technical training along with the best job placements. He plans to make Arc Technologies and Institutions India's largest technical training institute.

Goldy Sahu, who co-founded Arc Technologies and Institutions, now serves as its Director as well as that of Vigo Technoworld Pvt. Ltd. He is also a full-time stock investor.

The Way Ahead

Arc Technologies and Institutions was initially established in Nagpur, but now it is also located in Pune. The institute has over 1,000+ companies connected and is now ready to expand across India and help more and more students realize their dreams of making a name in the IT sector.

Arc Technologies and Institutions' remarkable achievements reflect not just a recognition of excellence but a testament to its unwavering dedication to making quality IT education accessible to all across the country. Motivated by the honor of being recognized as the Best Training Institution of Maharashtra, the founders aim to make Arc Technologies and Institutions the best Technical Institute in India by 2025.

You can learn more about the IT education provided by Arc Technologies and Institutions by visiting their website www.arctechs.in