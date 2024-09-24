As Kerala mulls nuclear power plant, experts advise against move

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 24 Amid reports of Kerala starting moves to set up a nuclear power plant in a high-altitude area in the state, experts have opposed the decision, citing the unsuitable terrain prone to severe natural calamities, and suggested that the state government collaborate with the Centre and the government of neighbouring Tamil Nadu to scale up the capacity of the existing Kudankulam Atomic Power Station instead.

Officials of the Kerala State Electricity Board and the Power Department had held discussions with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd to see if two projects of 220 MW capacity each were possible at a single site in Thrissur or Kasargod districts.

Dr Oommen V.Oommen, a former Chairman of the Kerala State Biodiversity Board, said the proposed fund for the high-altitude atomic power station in Kerala to meet increasing energy demands of the state can be used for scaling up the atomic energy generated from the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP), is Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district, which is near Kerala.

"Two 1,000 MW pressurised water reactor (PWR) units based on Russian technology were constructed in phase one of the project. An additional four units are under construction in the second and third phases of the project. Construction works for the last two units started in 2021. Upon commissioning of its six units, by 2027, the power plant will have a combined capacity of 6,000MW," he said.

Also expressing his reservations, Dr K.P. Laladhas, who, along with Dr Oommen, was instrumental in preparing the report when strong public protests erupted against the implementation of the Kasturirangan report said the proposed nuclear plant in proposed high altitude areas in Kerala that have lower air pressure and temperature, will make it difficult to dissipate heat from the cooling system, which can lead to reduced efficiency and safety concerns.

"Lower air density at high altitudes can reduce the effectiveness of cooling towers, making it harder to cool the reactor, besides high-altitude locations have a thinner atmosphere, offering less protection against radiation, potentially increasing exposure risks for workers and the public," he said.

"Our Western Ghats altitudes in the state of Kerala are very dangerously sloped terrains, prone to landslides and severe security threats for such installations," Laladhas added.

Considering these demerits, the experts pointed out that it is essential to carefully evaluate the feasibility and safety of constructing atomic power stations at high altitudes and it would be more feasible to scale up the Kudankulam project.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor