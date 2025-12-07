As satellite networks become central to modern warfare, China researches ways to jam signals

New Delhi, Dec 7 Nearly four years into Russia's invasion, satellite constellations have proved indispensable for Ukraine, keeping communications alive despite sustained electronic and physical attacks.

China, observing their impact on modern warfare, is now studying how to neutralise such networks in future conflicts.

According to a report by the Dark Reading, citing a recent Chinese-language academic paper by researchers from two major universities examined whether mega-constellations like Starlink can be effectively jammed.

Their conclusion: It is possible -- but extraordinarily resource-intensive.

According to the study, disrupting Starlink signals over an area the size of Taiwan would require between 1,000 and 2,000 drones equipped for electronic jamming, the report said.

The findings are a reminder that satellite networks will likely be among the first targets in any conflict involving China, particularly over Taiwan.

Clemence Poirier, senior cyber defence researcher at the Center for Security Studies at ETH Zurich, says governments and satellite operators should consider this research a warning.

Companies will need to harden their systems, separate civilian and military infrastructure, and revise threat models accordingly.

Satellite networks have become high-value targets not only because they support military communications but also because they increasingly underpin civilian connectivity.

The report also highlights that navigation systems are frequently jammed or spoofed around conflict zones, and cyberattacks seeking control of satellite orientation and positioning have grown more common.

Electronic and cyber intrusions are appealing options for adversaries because they carry less risk of escalation than missile strikes on orbiting assets.

Analysts say "gray-zone" interference allows countries to probe weaknesses without crossing red lines.

Constellations like OneWeb, used by Taiwan for backup communications, and Starlink, which operates nearly 9,000 satellites in low-earth orbit, are designed to withstand significant disruption.

Their scale and mobility make them difficult targets, pushing adversaries to explore new techniques such as distributed jammers and coordinated drone swarms.

China is simultaneously developing its own satellite constellations and strengthening its offensive capabilities.

Meanwhile, Russia, China, and the US have all tested anti-satellite weapons in recent years.

Although no country has used such weapons against another's spacecraft, the steady pace of tests underscores the strategic importance of space.

As global militaries reorganise around resilient space-based infrastructure, satellite constellations are rapidly becoming central to how future conflicts may unfold.

