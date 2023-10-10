Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates VVDN’s new SMT line for 4G, 5G module manufacturing in India

New Delhi, Oct 10 Global engineering and manufacturing services provider VVDN Technologies on Tuesday inaugurated a dedicated state-of-the art surface mount technology (SMT) line in India to manufacture 4G and 5G connectivity modules as well as data cards for Telit Cinterion, a global enabler of the intelligent edge solutions.

Union Minister for Railways and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Telit Cinterion CEO Paolo Dal Pino inaugurated the new SMT Line at VVDN Technologies in Manesar, Gurugram.

“This was unthinkable a few years back, and today, because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, Bharat has emerged as a major telecom design, manufacturing and export hub,” said Vaishnaw.

“A complex manufacturing process has been inaugurated today, and I congratulate VVDN Technologies. Happy to know VVDN already has more than 10,000 employees and even more delighted to know that more than 70 per cent are our talented sisters,” the minister added.

Telit Cinterion said that its decision to manufacture in India will lead to the expansion of business reach and models into the country.

With its capability to do PCB assembly, mechanical, tooling and molding, die casting, complete PTS, pre-compliance certification and advance cybersecure software and firmware flashing, VVDN can mass manufacture the latest and world class electronic products.

“This new dedicated SMT line will manufacture modules, data cards and custom products. VVDN will be mass manufacturing modules and data cards which finds its application in the products that goes into multifold industries such as smart energy, EV charging, smart buildings, telematics and retail, etc,” said Puneet Agarwal, CEO and Co-founder, VVDN Technologies.

Dal Pino said that Telit Cinterion recognises India as an emerging global leader in high-quality electronics manufacturing.

“This agreement with VVDN is a game changer as it not only ensures we evolve our time-to-customer but also enables us to lead digital transformation enablement in India,” he noted.

VVDN has 11 R&D centres and 7 manufacturing plants focusing on doing electronics product engineering and manufacturing for OEMs across the world.

