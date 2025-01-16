Assam creating robust startup ecosystem: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Jan 16 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the government was creating a strong environment to support the startups in the state.

In his X handle, CM Sarma mentioned, “In Assam, we are building a robust startup ecosystem through empowering our entrepreneurs with policy, monetary and incubation support.”

He also said, “Today is National Startup Day; a day to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of our startups and their contributions to the Indian economy.”

To recall, Assam is set to host a big investor summit, 'Advantage Assam' in February in Guwahati.

The CM mentioned that there will be multiple key areas that will be focussed in the two-day summit.

“Infrastructure development, Electronics and semiconductors, Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing, Renewable energy and Hydrocarbons, Tourism, Food and beverage, Fragrance and Flavours, Mobility and Logistics -- these are the areas that will be given thrust in the Advantage Assam this time,” CM Sarma added.

He said that this summit is set to bring more investments in the state. He mentioned that more government jobs and entrepreneurship support will be provided to the people of the state.

According to the Chief Minister, the event, which is set for February 25 and 26, would highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe clans. He said, “This summit is a platform to showcase Assam's rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors.”

A spectacular Jhumur dance performance with more than 7,500 dancers and artists will be part of the event. It will be an extraordinary show, the CM said.

The preparations are underway for this cultural event. The Chief Minister said, “Perfect execution will be ensured by master training workshops, constituency-level sessions, district-level performances, and final rehearsals in Guwahati.” The concert, which is planned for either day of the summit, is anticipated to have a lasting effect on those present.

