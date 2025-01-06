Assam offers lucrative investment opportunities in chips, tourism and other sectors: CM

Mumbai, Jan 6 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday held a roadshow in the financial capital for the mega investment and infrastructure summit, to be held in the state on February 25-26.

He earlier had intense discussion with top industrialists on the future roadmap of investment in the state.

Sarma told reporters he had productive talks with several business groups, including Tata Group, which has already made significant investments in the state, and is building a semiconductor plant worth Rs 30,000 crore.

“Apart from this, we are working with Tata Trust in cancer care, with whom we have established 17 hospitals,” Sarma told reporters.

“Assam can become a natural hub for defence production. We are also focusing on the development of the sector in state. We have spoken to top industrialists, including Adani Group, to expand the defence sector in the state,” he noted.

“We have five refineries. We also have a robust tourism sector. Apart from these, the focus will now be on how to bring investment in new sectors. We have done a lot of work in semiconductors, technology and electronics manufacturing. We are trying to create a complete ecosystem for semiconductors in Assam,” said the chief minister, adding that the summit will play an important role in the development of Assam.

When asked how much investment may be announced during the summit, the chief minister said he is not working with any target in mind at the moment.

CM Sarma has been in Mumbai for the last three days and held meetings with top industrialists. He said the government has been working towards making Assam a favourable destination for investors.

