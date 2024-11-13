Assistive products must be tailored to meet individual needs: ICMR

New Delhi, Nov 13 A 'one-size-fits-all' approach may be inadequate in developing assistive technology (AT), instead focusing on customisation and affordability is crucial, according to experts at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday.

The experts contended this at a panel discussion during the National Conference on Sustainable Provision of Assistive Technology (NConSPAT 24), held in the national capital.

Despite the advancements made through initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and the National List of Essential Assistive Products (NLEAP), significant challenges remain in affordability, quality control, and sustainable distribution of assistive technology.

Dr. Ashoo Grover, Senior Deputy Director General, Scientist G & Head Delivery Research at ICMR, New Delhi highlighted the importance of customisation and standards in assistive technology.

“Customisation is key. As we develop assistive products, it is imperative that they are tailored to meet individual needs, ensuring they are user-friendly and effective. This means moving away from a 'one-size-fits-all' approach and embracing customisation as a standard practice,” Grover said.

The expert also stressed the need to establish robust standards and mechanisms “to ensure that all products meet the necessary specifications for safety and usability. With India's vast market potential, this approach not only enhances user satisfaction but also drives innovation and quality in the sector.”

NConSPAT 24 served as a crucial platform to evaluate progress, strategise future actions, and foster multi-stakeholder involvement, including government bodies, non-profit organisations, academia, and industry leaders.

Dr Gowri Nambiar Sengupta, Deputy Director General (Public Health) and Director CHEB (Central Health Education Bureau), Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, stressed the importance of holistic integration.

“Our focus must be on the holistic integration of rehabilitation services within the healthcare framework. This means moving beyond traditional models and embracing innovative approaches that are inclusive and comprehensive,” Sengupta said

She added that this will “ensure that no individual is left behind, and everyone has the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from societal advancements. Such integration is key to achieving our vision of a developed and inclusive India by 2047”.

The experts also emphasised the critical role of rehabilitation in health systems to help build a truly inclusive society.

