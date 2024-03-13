Asus launches new laptops with thin, light profiles in India

New Delhi, March 13 Taiwanese tech giant Asus on Wednesday launched its next-generation (2024 version) Zenbook S 13 OLED and Vivobook 15 laptops, with thin and light profiles in India.

The new Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304MA) and Vivobook 15 (X1504VAP) will be available for purchase from March 13 at starting prices of Rs 1,29,990 and Rs 49,990, respectively.

"The latest additions to Asus’ lineup reiterate the brand’s position as a pioneer in the laptop segment and its focus on further elevating its consumer product line-up for consumers," Arnold Su, VP, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India, said in a statement.

"The new Zenbook S 13 OLED and Vivobook 15 echo brilliance and redefine the boundaries of computing. The machines are powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and offer tailored experiences for be it work, gaming, or creative endeavours," he added.

The Zenbook S 13 features a 13.3-inch 2.8K Asus Lumina OLED display. It comes equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor-155U, up to 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD.

On the other hand, Vivobook 15 features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel that provides a 16:9 aspect ratio, making it suitable for both work and play. It comes equipped with an Intel Core U-series processor, up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD.

