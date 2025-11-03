At 92 pc, India’s AI adoption rate highest in Asia Pacific: Report

New Delhi, Nov 3 India has the highest AI adoption rate in Asia Pacific at 92 per cent, according to a report showcasing the country's dynamic, digitally fluent workforce and strong appetite for innovation.

The report by Boston Consulting Group reveals how employees across nine markets in Asia Pacific are both optimistic and fearful about the rise of AI, offering a nuanced snapshot of the region’s workplace transformation.

It showed that 92 per cent of employees in the country use AI regularly -- 20 points above the global average -- while Japan lags at just 51 per cent. Optimism about AI was highest in China (70 per cent), Malaysia (68 per cent), and Indonesia (69 per cent)

“India’s AI adoption rate, the highest in Asia Pacific, signals not just enthusiasm but readiness for the next phase of transformation. What’s unique about India’s journey is the confidence of its workforce and the strength of its leadership engagement, with 58 per cent of frontline employees receiving clear guidance on AI use, nearly double the regional average, creating fertile ground for scaled, responsible innovation,” said Nipun Kalra, India Leader, BCG.

“The report offers a clear view of how organisations can move from experimenting with AI to truly reimagining their operating models. For India and the region, the opportunity now is to design this transformation deliberately, building governance, skills, and structures that turn AI’s promise into measurable enterprise and economic value,” Kalra added.

The report noted that Asia leads in AI adoption, with 78 per cent of APAC employees using the technology regularly, compared with 72 per cent globally.

About 70 per cent of frontline employees in APAC use AI weekly or more, compared to just 51 per cent globally.

Across the Asia Pacific, workers are embracing AI faster and with more enthusiasm than anywhere else in the world. Yet, this surge comes with rising anxiety about what it means for the future of work.

While 60 per cent of employees in APAC feel positive about AI’s impact (vs. 52 per cent globally), 52 per cent also fear job loss due to AI, the report said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor