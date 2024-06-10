Atal Innovation Mission at NITI Aayog unveils 2 groundbreaking initiatives

New Delhi, June 10 In a bid to address pressing water challenges and empower young innovators to drive positive changes, the Atal Innovation Mission (Aim) at NITI Aayog on Monday announced the launch of two groundbreaking initiatives.

In collaboration with the Innovation Centre Denmark (ICDK) at the Royal Danish Embassy in India, the AIM unveiled the fourth edition of the 'Open Innovation Water Challenge'.

This initiative aims to address critical water-related challenges through inventive solutions. The selected teams will form the Indian cohort which will participate in the global Next Generation Digital Action programme and engage with young talents from leading universities and innovation hubs of nine countries -- India, Denmark, Ghana, Kenya, Korea, Tanzania, South Africa, Ghana, Colombia and Mexico, NITI Aayog said in a statement.

NITI Aayog also launched the fifth edition of "Innovations For You – SDG Entrepreneurs of India".

"These initiatives epitomise our relentless pursuit of innovation and sustainability, propelling India towards a brighter, more resilient future," said Dr Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director AIM, NITI Aayog.

"Through collaborative efforts with partners like ICDK and the Royal Danish Embassy in India, we aim to address pressing challenges and empower young innovators to drive positive change in both countries. We encourage all passionate students along with startups to seize this opportunity," he added.

Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to showcase innovations at the ‘Digital Tech Summit,’ scheduled in Copenhagen from October 30-31.

"This challenge aims to combine the skills of Danish and Indian entrepreneurs to solve global challenges that not only affect India and Denmark but the whole world," said Soren Norrelund Kannik-Marquardsen, Minister Counsellor, Head of Trade Council in New Delhi and Regional Coordinator South Asia, Royal Danish Embassy.

The call for applications commenced on June 10, with the deadline on June 20.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor