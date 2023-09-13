"Atleast We Can C Some…" Samsung's witty reaction to Apple putting USB Type-C on new iPhones

California [US], September 13 : One of the biggest changes to Apple's new iPhone is its charging port. On Tuesday, the tech giant announced the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series with USB Type-C port, ditching the lightning port after 11 years.

As Apple finally joined the club of Android devices by embracing the universally compatible USB-C connection, it's rival company Samsung took to X and gave a witty reaction.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the South Korean tech giant said they can "C" the change that it is magical.

In another post, Samsung indirectly took a dig at Apple for not having a foldable feature yet.

"Innovation has always been OUR thing 😉 #JoinTheFlipSide," a post read on Samsung's X page.

OnePlus also took some shots at Apple.

According to Apple website, the iPhone 15 Pro in India costs Rs 1,34,900 while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is worth Rs 1,59,900. The Apple iPhone 15 costs Rs 79,900 in India while the iPhone 15 plus is available in the country for Rs 89,900.

Expressing surprise over the prices, netizens flooded social media with memes and their reactions.

Take a look

The Pro 6.1 inches for Pro and 6.7 inches for Pro Max now sports a titanium alloy case with an aluminum substructure, which makes it lighter (though not thinner) and better for heat dissipation, and has shrunken borders for more screen visibility. The new iPhone 15 Pro is equipped with an improved 48-megapixel primary camera with support for 24mm, 28mm, and 38 mm lens modes. It has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and 12-megapixel 3x telephoto camera , but the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 5x telephoto camera with 120mm focal length powered by a periscope camera setup.

The new Apple devices will be made available for pre-booking from September 15 and the sale will start from September 22.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor