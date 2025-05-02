Audi India to raise prices by up to 2 pc due to hike in exchange rate, input cost

Mumbai, May 2 German luxury car manufacturer Audi India on Friday announced a price increase of up to 2 per cent across its model range, due to hike in the exchange rate and input cost.

The ex-showroom price of models will increase up to 2 per cent from May 15 onwards, said the automaker in a statement.

“We are implementing a price adjustment of up to 2 per cent due to increase in the exchange rate and input cost,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

“This correction is essential for Audi India and our dealer partners to ensure sustainable growth. We remain committed to minimising the impact of the price hike on our valued customers,” he added.

Audi India reported sales of 1,223 units in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 17 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. The growth was attributed to Audi's diverse product portfolio and improved supply chain stability. Popular models driving the sales included the Audi Q7 and Q8.

The company's pre-owned car business, ‘Audi Approved: plus’, also showed significant growth with a 23 per cent increase compared to Q1 2024.

Dhillon had said that the growth “underscores the confidence our customers have in brand Audi and the strength of our product portfolio”.

The German luxury carmaker sold 5,816 units in India in 2024. Moreover, the automaker reached the milestone of selling 100,000 units in the country.

The ‘Audi Approved: plus’ registered a strong 32 per cent growth in 2024 compared to the previous year.

With improved supplies in the second half of 2024. the volumes improved by 36 per cent in the fourth quarter compared to the previous quarter.

With 26 facilities across major hubs in India currently, the brand plans to expand this network further to meet the rising demand for pre-owned luxury cars.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor