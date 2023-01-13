Auto Expo 2023: Ultraviolette F99 electric bike unveiled

Bangalore-based EV start-up has showcased a track-focused electric bike called the F99 at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The F99 bike looks similar to the F77 that was launched in India in November last year. According to the company, the F99 has been engineered to produce the maximum power from its electric powertrain.

The F99’s electric motor delivers 65 BHP, propelling the bike to a top speed of 200 km/h. The company hasn’t revealed the specifications of the battery or its range.In terms of design, the motorcycle features winglets on the side and the rear. The headlamps have been masked, while the side mirrors are replaced with slim knuckle guards for rider protection.