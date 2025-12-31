Auto PLI scheme sees Rs 35,657 crore investment, incentives worth Rs 2,322 crore disbursed

New Delhi, Dec 31 The government on Wednesday said that under the Production Linked Incentive – Auto Scheme (PLI Auto), cumulative investment of Rs 35,657 crore and cumulative determined sales of Rs 32,879 crore has been achieved (till September 30).

Further, 48,974 jobs have been generated and a cumulative incentive of Rs 2,321.94 crore has been disbursed (as on December 31).

PLI Auto scheme has been introduced to enhance the country’s manufacturing capabilities in Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) products.

The scheme has a total budgetary outlay of Rs 25,938 crore and covers a performance period of five years, from FY 2023–24 to FY 2027–28.

Under the scheme, FY 2023–24 was the first performance year, and an amount of Rs 322 crore was disbursed to four approved applicants in FY 2024–25.

“As of date, for the performance year 2024–25, a total amount of Rs 1,999.94 crore has been disbursed to five approved applicants,” said Ministry of Heavy Industries in a statement.

Under the scheme, incentives have been provided for a total of 10,42,172 units of electric two-wheelers (e-2W), 2,38,385 units of electric three-wheelers (e-3W), 79,540 units of electric four-wheelers (e-4W), and 1,391 electric buses (e-buses).

PLI Auto scheme incentivises only those products which achieve Domestic Value Addition (DVA) of minimum 50 per cent.

As of date, eight applicants under the Champion OEM category have received Domestic Value Addition (DVA) certification for 94 variants, while 10 applicants under the Component Champion category have received DVA certification for 37 variants.

Meanwhile, the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme was notified on September 29 with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore.

“The aggressive targets set by the MHI for the e-3Ws (L5) segment have been met (2.88 lakh units ) ahead of time and the incentivisation under the scheme for e-3Ws (L5) has been closed post 26/12/2025,” the ministry informed.

EV penetration within the e-3Ws (L5) segment is now estimated at 32 per cent, aligning perfectly with the government’s vision to establish a self-sustaining ecosystem.

“As on December 30, a total of 21.24 lakh EVs have been sold under the PM E-DRIVE Scheme,” the ministry said.

