Ayush OPDs, clinics provide free consultation, medicines to over 1.21 lakh at Mahakumbh

New Delhi, Jan 23 More than 1.21 lakh devotees have availed free consultation and medicines from OPDs, clinics set up by the Ministry of Ayush at the ongoing Mahakumbh mela Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

The Ayush OPDs, clinics, stalls, and sessions have emerged as key attractions for devotees, pilgrims, and visitors at the Mahakumbh. The Ayush facilities, in collaboration with the National Ayush Mission, are providing free healthcare services to domestic and international devotees.

“With over 1.21 lakh devotees benefiting from these facilities, the response has been beyond encouraging for the Ayush team at Mahakumbh,” the Ministry said.

The Ayush team at Maha Kumbh comprises 80 doctors across 20 OPDs to provide 24x7 medical services. These OPDs are equipped to address a wide range of common and chronic conditions. In addition, daily therapeutic yoga sessions are also being conducted from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM at designated camps in the Sangam area and Sector-8 by trainers from the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY).

Besides Indians, foreign devotees are also utilising Ayush services, including OPD consultations, the Ministry said. These initiatives also focus on empowering devotees with knowledge of advancements in Ayush systems of medicine, medicinal plants, etc.

Further, the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) put up a creative display of medicinal plants and also deployed experts to share information about these plants, including common benefits, etc. Devotees were also informed about the potential financial benefits of growing these plants, and free saplings are also being distributed. In a bid to enhance the health of the elderly, the Ayush team also arranged free distribution of medicines including immunity boosters and calcium tablets.

“As many as 45 per cent of the beneficiaries so far are members of the elderly population,” the Ministry said.

While sharing his experience, Raghunandan Prasad, a devotee from Sultanpur suffering from a skin ailment, stated, “After taking medicines from the Ayush camp, my condition has gradually improved. I am thankful to the government and Ayush for their efforts.”

