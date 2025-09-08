Ban on social media must be lifted immediately: Nepal's former Dy PM Rajendra Mahato amid Gen Z protests

New Delhi, Sep 8 Nepal's former Deputy Prime Minister Rajendra Mahato on Monday condemned the government’s ban on social media platforms amid widespread protests led by the country’s Gen Z youth and called for its immediate removal, warning that the current heavy-handed approach could further escalate unrest across the Himalayan country.

Speaking to IANS, Mahato said: "There is an urgent need to withdraw the ban instantly. Social media should not be banned outright; there must be options and alternatives. The ban must be removed immediately. The guilty must face strict punishment, but the injured protesters should be treated humanely. Imposing curfews will not quell the protests; instead, it will spread across the country. The government must take this seriously and act without delay."

The protests erupted as Nepal’s youth voiced their anger against alleged government corruption and the abrupt clampdown on social media, which was seen as a tool to silence dissent.

Mahato criticised the ruling Communist parties for fostering an "anti-India nationalism" that, he asserted, harms both Nepal and its people.

"The Communist parties have created an anti-India sentiment in Nepal, which is detrimental to the interests of our country and its citizens," he said.

He went on to denounce the social media ban as "an attack on democracy and the freedom of the people".

"Banning the entire social media has ignited protests nationwide. This is a blatant attempt to hide government failures and silence public opinion. The people of Nepal have lost their medium to express their concerns," he added.

Highlighting the widespread dissatisfaction, Mahato warned: "Nepali citizens will not tolerate this in any form. It is completely unacceptable. The entire country is protesting because this move contradicts democratic values. Our youth, especially, had been using social media to condemn the government’s actions, but the government could not tolerate that and imposed the ban."

He also tied the ban to the government’s alleged involvement in corruption scandals.

"Any major corruption cases that have come to light implicate the ruling party. To cover up their wrongdoings, they have resorted to suppressing social media. The constitution is being manipulated to serve their agenda," Mahato added.

Touching upon Nepal’s foreign relations, Mahato lamented the deterioration in ties with India under the current government.

"There is a conspiracy to weaken the relationship between India and Nepal, which benefits neither the country nor its people. We share deep cultural and religious bonds with India that no other country can match. Unfortunately, the government has misrepresented this relationship. I have long advocated for strengthening ties and leveraging this unique partnership, but the Communist parties have worked against it.”

He stressed the importance of maintaining strong India-Nepal relations.

“Our two countries have enjoyed a good relationship for a long time. Anyone who tries to damage this bond will face downfall.”

Mahato concluded by expressing concern over international perceptions.

"Nepal gained independence through sacrifices, yet the world now criticises these protests, calling them attacks on democratic values. This is harming Nepal’s image globally," he said.

Meanwhile, the situation in Kathmandu remains volatile. According to The Kathmandu Post, at least eight people have lost their lives as the Gen Z-led demonstrations against alleged corruption and the government's decision to ban social media escalated into violent clashes.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at Maitighar in the city to vent their anger over the ban, which has triggered widespread outrage among young Nepalis.

The protests, however, spiralled out of control after demonstrators broke into restricted zones and stormed the Federal Parliament premises in New Baneshwor.

Authorities swiftly imposed a curfew across key areas and deployed the Nepali Army to contain the unrest.

Security forces resorted to tear gas, water cannons, rubber bullets, and even aerial firing in a desperate bid to disperse the crowds. Despite the crackdown, protesters continued to clash fiercely with security personnel.

