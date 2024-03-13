Battery-tech startup Lohum secures $54 million to expand footprint

New Delhi, March 13 Lithium-ion battery pack maker Lohum on Wednesday said it has raised $54 million (Rs 450 crore) in series B funding from Singularity Growth, Baring Private Equity, Cactus Venture Partners and Venture East, among others.

The company said it will use fresh funds to fuel market expansion, scaling up recycling operations, and expanding to new energy transition materials markets in North America, the EU, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

"The funds will expedite our international expansion, enable us to hire top professionals from talent pools in India, expand our strength, and provide fresh tailwinds to our industry-leading R&D innovation centre," said Rajat Verma, Founder and CEO.

Lohum offers an end-to-end, in-house ecosystem of battery recycling, battery repurposing, transition materials refining and Cathode Active Material (CAM) which is an integrated battery lifecycle management.

"We have seen the company evolve from just being a second-life company to a full-scale material manufacturer, around materials like nickel, cobalt and Pre-CAM materials," said Yash Kela, Chief Investment Officer, Singularity Growth.

The company is India's largest producer of sustainable energy transition materials through integrated battery recycling & raw material refining and battery repurposing.

