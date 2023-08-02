BDL hands over first RF Seeker of 'Akash' to DRDO

Hyderabad, Aug 2 Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) on Wednesday handed over the first Radio Frequency (RF) Seeker of Akash, a next generation weapon system produced at its newly commissioned state-of-the-art Seeker Facility Centre, to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Seeker is a critical and technology intensive subsystem used in Surface-to-Air Missiles and Air-to-Air Missiles for target tracking in the terminal phase.

The RF Seeker has been designed by DRDO’s Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad and produced by BDL at its state-of-the-art Seeker Facility Centre set up at BDL, Kanchanbagh Unit in Hyderabad.

In a special ceremony held at BDL’s Kanchanbagh Unit, BDL Chairman and Managing Director, Commodore A. Madhavarao (retd.) handed over the 1st RF Seeker manufactured by BDL at this facility to DRDO Chairman and Secretary, Department of Defence Research & Development, Dr Samir V Kamat.

In his remarks on the occasion, Kamat stated that the establishment of Seeker Facility Centre at the BDL has enabled India achieve self-reliance in the field of RF seeker production and contribute greatly towards realizing the goal of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

Madhavarao expressed pride in the accomplishment stating that with the production of RF Seeker, BDL, now joins an elite group of companies worldwide having the complete capability for production of RF Seekers.

The ceremony was attended by several high ranking officials from DRDO and BDL including DG, MSS, U. Raja Babu, DRDL Director, G.A. Srinivasa Murthy, RCI Director Anindya Biswas, ASL Director, B.V. Paparao, BDL's Director, Finance, N. Srinivasulu, and others.

