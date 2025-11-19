Bengaluru Tech Summit: K’taka govt launches 50 innovative products & solutions by startups

Bengaluru, Nov 19 The government of Karnataka launched 50 innovative products and solutions by startups on Day 2 of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2025 at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru, on Wednesday.

Among them was the youngest innovator, 8-year-old Athvik Amith Kumar, who unveiled Zozo Connect, a digital business card. Zozo Connect makes networking easier with smart, seamless sharing and simple branding, according to an official statement by the Ministry of IT and BT.

The products are launched in the presence of Priyank Kharge, Hon’ble Minister for Electronics, IT & BT, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

The innovative products/solutions developed are multi-disciplinary and are sector-agnostic, ranging from IT/ITeS, Agri-Tech, Med-Tech, Health care/Wellness, Clean-Tech, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Deep Tech, IoT, Cybersecurity, SAAS, R&D, AVGC and ESDM.

The products/ solutions include electronic-based devices using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT (Internet of Things), Automotive Manufacturing, Avionics & Defence, Effluent Air Treatment, SaaS platform, Apps to prevent fraudulent transactions, Digital Theatre Platform, Smart Warehousing, satcom solutions and Deep Tech-based platforms for Quality Assessment.

The majority of the startups are incubated in government of Karnataka-supported incubators such as K-tech Innovation Hubs, Centres of Excellence (CoEs) and Technology Business Incubators (TBIs) anchored by IISc, associations like NASSCOM, IESA and BBC, etc and have developed these innovative products/solutions using the state-of-the-art facilities available at the K-tech Innovation Hubs/ CoEs/TBIs.

Speaking at a panel discussion on 'Exploring Creativity in the Age of AI' at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur said on Wednesday that artificial intelligence (AI) technology has vast possibilities across various media, including cinema.

He said that what matters most is how effectively we use technology to complement our imagination.

He noted that the English film 'War Lords' is entirely based on AI technology. He added that 'Mr India', the film he made in the 1980s, could take on a completely new form if recreated with today’s technology.

He explained that while the brain in our body functions logically and mechanically, the heart operates emotionally. This difference, he said, is also what separates technology from creativity.

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said that technology should be used to communicate our message and artistic expression. However, she added that no technology, including AI, can replace human emotions and creativity.

Speaking at a session on Agricultural Biotechnology and Food Innovation at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) NABARD Deputy Managing Director Govardhan Singh Rawat said on Wednesday that under the recently launched Digital Agri Mission (DAM), agri-tech companies will be able to offer innovative solutions to farmers based on the digital data collected about farmlands, farmers, and agricultural activities.

Rawat explained that with the help of data, it will be possible to provide precise advice at every stage—from pre-sowing to market guidance. Farmers will have access to comprehensive information on crop planning, weather forecasting, fertilisers, irrigation, pest control, markets, insurance, and other aspects of agriculture, he said.

