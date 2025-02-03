Bengaluru Techie Develops RotiChecker.ai: AI Tool Rates Chapati Roundness, Amuses Social Media

A Bengaluru-based tech enthusiast, Animesh Chouhan, an IIT Kharagpur graduate, has developed an AI tool called RotiChecker.ai that rates the roundness of chapatis. The innovative tool has captured the attention of social media users, sparking amusement, intrigue, and a fair share of debate.

The idea took off when a user posted a photo of her perfectly round roti on X, calling it an "art." Animesh Chouhan stepped in, testing the image with his AI tool and awarding it an impressive 91 out of 100.

Seizing the moment, he set a challenge—if his post garnered 420 likes, he would make the tool publicly accessible. The target was swiftly met, leading to a spike in Google searches for "roti maker."

For Animesh, the project remained a lighthearted experiment rather than a serious business venture. Jokingly, he posted, “Seeking an investor to procure the domain name, offering 10% equity in return. Let’s make it happen!” as he shared the link to RotiChecker.ai. The website said "Dough or Die: The Great Gol Roti Challenge. Coming Soon."

The AI tool faced backlash, with some accusing it of misogyny for judging cooking skills. Animesh dismissed the claims, sharing posts from men who had also used it.

