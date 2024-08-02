Bengaluru will transform into India’s Nano Tech hub: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Aug 2 Inaugurating the ‘13th Bengaluru India Nano’, the prestigious nano technology event, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday that the city will transform into India’s nano technology hub in coming years.

Addressing the gathering, CM Siddaramaiah stated, “I am quite confident that, with the support of premier research institutions like IISc, JNCASR, NCBS, CeNS etc, Bengaluru will be transformed into the Nano Tech Hub of India and will keep up its eminent position in this emerging technology in the years to come.”

“I call upon our scientists and engineers to come up with innovative nanotechnology-based solutions for food security, energy security, water purification, infrastructure, medicine, health care and waste management as well as to combat environmental hazards, which are expected to increase many folds in the near future due to urbanisation, population growth and change in lifestyle,” he stated.

"I consider that international events like this will provide enough opportunity for networking, interactions for knowledge sharing, exchange of technology, skill development and business collaboration,” he opined.

“I take this chance to invite our young entrepreneurs to seize the opportunity to establish their new ventures in the state, based on collaboration and co-operation with visionary leaders and experts.

“Our government will provide all possible support for emerging entrepreneurs to make Karnataka a favourable ecosystem for the growth of this sunrise industry,” CM Siddaramaiah assured.

“I would like to thank Bharat Ratna Prof. CNR Rao, for his constant guidance in organising this event right from its inception in 2007,” he stated.

“I congratulate Prof. Arindam Ghosh, who receives the prestigious Prof. CNR Rao Bengaluru India Nano Science Award in this august gathering. It is always stimulating and an enjoyable experience for me to be a part of any science and technology related activity in the state.

“Karnataka has always been well-known not only for its rich cultural heritage, but also for its strong base for educational and research activities. Our state is always in the forefront with respect to technology-based innovations,” he stated.

