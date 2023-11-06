Betting business suffers major blow as centre bans 22 apps, including Mahadev Book Online

The Centre on Sunday imposed blocking orders against 22 illegal betting apps and websites, including platforms- Mahadev Book Online and Reddyannaprestopro. The IT Ministry issued the restrictions amid an ongoing probe into an illegal betting app syndicate led by the Enforcement Directorate into the Mahadev betting app case. Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged the Chhattisgarh government did not send any request to block these platforms despite having powers to do so. "Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting apps & websites, including Mahadev Book and Reddyannaprestopro," the statement said.

The action follows investigations conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against illegal betting app syndicate and subsequent raids on Mahadev Book in Chhattisgarh, revealing the app's unlawful operations, it added. "Chhattisgarh Government had all the power to recommend shutting down of website/app under Sec 69A IT Act. However, they did not do so and no such request is made by the State Government while they have been investigating it for last 1.5 years. In fact, the first and only request has been received from ED and it has been acted upon. Nothing prevented Chhattisgarh Government from making similar requests," Chandrasekhar said.The owners of Mahadev Book are currently in custody, having been arrested under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for commission of the offence of Money laundering under section 3, punishable under section 4 of PMLA, 2002.The Enforcement Directorate alleged that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was a direct beneficiary in the Mahadev app scam. The agency quoted its probe into accused Asim Das, who was arrested on Thursday, and said, “Mr Asim Das admitted that he was carrying Rs 5 crore to deliver to the ruling political executives of Chhattisgarh. He named ‘Bhupesh Baghel’ CM of Chhattisgarh, as the intended final recipient for the cash seized from his control.” It also claimed that Das was a “cash courier sent from UAE especially, to deliver large amounts of cash for electioneering expenses of the ruling Congress Party”. The ED claimed that during questioning, Das said that one of the “top management” people of the Mahadev app, Shubham Soni (alias Pintu) gave him Rs 5.39 crore in cash and asked him to hand this over to the “associates of Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh”.