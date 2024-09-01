Bharat 6G vision: Centre to boost capacity building in ICT sector

Bengaluru, Sep 1 In a bid to boost capacity building in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector towards the ‘Bharat 6G vision,’ the government is set to organise a workshop at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, on September 2-3.

Expected to be attended by over 200 participants and aims to provide comprehensive capacity building on the ITU standardisation process, the event is designed for government officials, industry representatives, and academicians, researchers and students to enhance their understanding in these areas and groom the leaders for tomorrow, the Ministry of Communications said in statement.

The National Communications Academy-Finance (NCA-F), in collaboration with the ITU Area Office Delhi, and the IISc Bangalore is organising the two-day workshop.

Through interactive sessions and panel discussions, the workshop promises to deliver valuable insights and skills needed to make contributions by Indian entities in the global standards making process at ITU and foster leadership in ICT standardisation and patent processes.

The first day of the workshop will begin with a panel discussion on enhancing India’s contribution in standards making process of ITU. The second day will be dedicated to the Intellectual Property Rights with a focus on Standard Essential Patents in the telecom sector.

The second day will finish with a session on the upcoming World Telecommunications Standardisation Assembly (2024) which India is hosting for the first time in October in Delhi, said the ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisaged India to be a front-line contributor in the design, development and deployment of 6G technology by 2030.

The 5G Test Bed was inaugurated by PM Modi in May 2022 and has since been used extensively by industry and academia for testing new 5G products and use-cases. The DoT has funded two next-generation testbeds to advance the 6G research.

Under the 'Bharat 6G Vision', DoT is already evaluating 470 proposals on ‘Accelerated research on 6G Ecosystem’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor