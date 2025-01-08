Bharat Biotech’s Dr. Krishna M Ella conferred with INSA India Fellowship

Hyderabad, Jan 8 Dr. Krishna Ell, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech International, has been conferred the prestigious India Fellowship of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) for the year 2025, the drug maker said on Tuesday.

Ella, a distinguished scientist, has been awarded “for his contributions to new knowledge, discoveries, development of new vaccine technologies, noteworthy improvement in existing technologies”, Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

“I deeply appreciate, and am thankful to be recognised for my contribution to the field of vaccines and biotechnology by INSA. I look forward to continuing to support its initiatives, to improve public health, and make India self-reliant and a dominant force in discovering novel vaccines as an Indian fellow,” Ella said, in the statement.

“I share this honour with all of my highly motivated team at Bharat Biotech, research fellows, and other collaborators who have contributed enormously to improve public health,” he added.

Speaking in his debut address at the 90th Anniversary General Meeting Indian National Science Academy held recently in Chennai, Dr. Krishna Ella, highlighted "Science in Translation".

He also thanked the Academy for the honour and reaffirmed his commitment to contribute to the goals and objectives through his endeavours of advancing vaccine science and strengthening the biotech ecosystem.

For the first time ever, in 2025, a total of 61 fellowships were awarded. Elected INSA fellows may attend and vote at INSA general meetings and can propose other individuals for fellowships or INSA awards.

Ella joins the list of distinguished scientists and industry leaders that include, Dr. Anil Kakodkar, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission of India, Dr. VK Saraswat, Former Director General, DRDO, Dr. S Somanath, Chairman ISRO, S Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-founder, Infosys, Dr. Samir V Kamat, Secretary DDR&D and Chairman, DRDO, Dr. KN Sivarajan and luminaries from varied fields.

Formed in 1935, the INSA promotes scientific knowledge in India including its practical application to problems of national welfare.

Besides facilitating coordination among scientific academies, and government scientific departments and services, it also acts as a body of scientists of eminence for the promotion and safeguarding of the interests of scientists in India.

