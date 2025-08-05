Bharti Hexacom Q1 profit drops 23 pc, revenue rises over 18 pc YoY

New Delhi, Aug 5 Leading telecom operator Bharti Hexacom Ltd's net profit declined 23.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the first quarter of FY26, despite a strong revenue uptick, it said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

In the April-June quarter, the company reported a net profit of Rs 391.6 crore, down from Rs 511.2 crore in the same period the previous year.

Sequentially, net profit decreased by more than 16 per cent from Q4 FY25, when it was Rs 468.4 crore.

However, due to strong operational performance, total revenue increased 18.4 per cent year over year to Rs 2,310.5 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1,950.5 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue dropped sharply from Rs 3,336.8 crore in Q4 FY25, suggesting a seasonal or one-time peak in the preceding quarter.

Operating profit was Rs 1,208.2 crore in Q1 FY26, up 32 per cent YoY from Rs 915.7 crore in Q1 FY25. Operating profit is defined as profit before depreciation, amortisation, finance costs, exceptional items, and tax.

On a sequential basis, this was almost unchanged and marginally less than the Rs 1,215.6 crore reported in Q4 of FY25.

In Q1 FY26, total expenses were slightly lower than Rs 1,121.2 crore in the previous quarter and increased marginally to Rs 1,102.3 crore from Rs 1,034.8 crore a year earlier, suggesting some cost optimisation efforts.

According to the filing, the company's mobile revenues increased 17.8 per cent YoY, driven by tariff repair and a focus on premiumising the portfolio.

Meanwhile, the shares of Bharati Hexacom settled in negative territory in Tuesday's trade. The stock closed at 1,855.40, down 0.19 per cent. The scrip jumped nearly 4 per cent in the last 5 days, while till this date this year the stock zoomed over 25 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor