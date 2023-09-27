Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Flipkart offers heavy discounts on mobile phones

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 is coming soon — the company's mega sale event is usually aligned with rival Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale that is tipped to begin on October 10.Ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 sale, the firm has published a dedicated microsite that named smartphones from 10 brands that will be available at a discounted rate during the upcoming Flipkart sale. These offers and discounts will be revealed consecutively in the days leading up to the sale, according to the e-commerce platform. According to Flipkart's microsite, discounts on Motorola handsets will be revealed on September 28, while offers on Vivo, Infinix, and Nothing smartphones will be revealed over the next three days.

Customers looking to purchase a Samsung phone will have to wait until October 3, while Flipkart will reveal discounts on Poco, Google Pixel, Realme, Xiaomi, and Oppo will be revealed on October 5, October 6, October 7, and October 8, respectively. Flipkart has also revealed that the Poco M6 Pro, which was launched in India at Rs. 10,999, will be available for purchase at a four-digit figure during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 sale. This suggests that the price of the affordable phone will drop by at least Rs. 1,000.The microsite also reveals that other smartphones that will be available for purchase at discounted rates during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 sale include the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, as well as the Moto G54 5G, Realme C51, Realme C53, Infinix Zero 30 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G.Meanwhile, Flipkart has also announced that the Moto Edge 40 Neo, the Vivo T2 Pro 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will go on sale during the company's next sale event. The landing page also includes a "coming soon" teaser for the Vivo V29 series. The company is yet to launch the Vivo V29 series of smartphones in the country.