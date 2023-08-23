'Big day for all Indians', says Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Aug 23 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (popularly known as KCR) has expressed happiness over the successful safe landing of the lander module of the third lunar mission 'Chandrayaan-3' on the moon.

Chief Minister KCR said that India emerged as the first country in the world to successfully place a lander module on the South Pole of the moon.

India scripted a new chapter in the field of global space exploration and created a new history. This is the occasion every Indian should be proud of, he added.

He congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists, staff and everyone involved in the success of the space experiment.

KCR said that it is a big celebration day for all Indians as the long cherished dream is fulfilled.

He hoped that the success of Chandrayaan-3 will provide a great impetus in the space research and further experiments which are to be undertaken by ISRO.

He wished that the ISRO continues its success stories by carrying the same spirit in the field of space research and scale new heights by enhancing India's reputation worldwide.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor