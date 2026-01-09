Bihar govt committed to AI, digital technology expansion: CS Amrit

Patna, Jan 9 Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit on Friday said that the state government is fully committed to the expansion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the adoption of advanced digital technologies across all sectors.

He was addressing an 'Industry Dialogue' meeting organised at the Directorate of Aviation Organisation, Bihar, near Patna Airport, under his chairmanship.

The meeting was attended by 13 prominent industry representatives. Discussions focussed on expanding AI in Bihar, strengthening digital governance, and ensuring the swift resolution of industrial issues.

Addressing the participants, the Chief Secretary emphasised that the government’s priority is to integrate modern technology and AI at every level of governance.

“The world is changing rapidly, and Bihar must also develop a strong AI ecosystem. Our aim is to ensure that knowledge about AI reaches everyone and that it is effectively used in government functioning,” he said.

Rajesh Ranjan, a representative from Google India, proposed an initiative to train Bihar’s youth in AI.

Under the proposed pilot project, around 10,000 students would be trained over the next six months. The proposal also included extending the program to colleges, which received a positive response from the Chief Secretary.

Ajay Singh and Anand Kumar expressed their willingness to collaborate with the state government to use AI for improving education, women and child welfare, and the overall standard of living of citizens.

Taking immediate note of the proposal, the Chief Secretary directed Abhay Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Information Technology Department, to examine it seriously.

Prithvi Maddirala, founder of the initiative, presented a model of ‘Smart Shelters’ and ‘Smart Poles’ equipped with AI-enabled cameras, similar to the system implemented at Sabarimala in Kerala.

The Chief Secretary suggested that the model could be launched as a pilot project in select industrial zones of Bihar.

CEO Shriya Damini made a presentation on providing 24/7 government services and information through WhatsApp.

Following this, the Chief Secretary directed the Bihar Public Service Management to take prompt action on the proposal.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary also provided on-the-spot directions to address various industrial concerns.

He instructed the department concerned to make an immediate decision on the application of AI for the revival of the Sasa Musa Sugar Mill.

Requests related to releasing start-up funding in a lump sum for the first two phases were assured due consideration, while proposals to create a conducive ecosystem for semiconductor manufacturing in Bihar were also discussed in detail.

Several other distinguished entrepreneurs and senior officials from different government departments were present during the meeting.

