Bing Search with ChatGPT gets over 1 million signups in 48 hours

More than 1 million people signed up on the waitlist to try out the new Bing Search with ChatGPT functionality in just 48 hours, Microsoft has announced.

We're humbled and energized by the number of people who want to test-drive the new AI-powered Bing! In 48 hours, more than 1 million people have joined the waitlist for our preview, tweeted Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president and consumer chief marketing officer at Microsoft.

Mehdi and Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella announced the new Bing last week which is still in limited preview to some users.

The AI-powered Bing search engine and Edge browser are now available for preview at Bing.com, to deliver better search, more complete answers, a new chat experience and the ability to generate content, the tech giant said.

AI will fundamentally change every software category, starting with the largest category of all search, said Nadella. With the new Bing, users get an enhanced version of the standard search experience. The updated search engine is powered by next-generation OpenAI large language model that is more powerful than ChatGPT.