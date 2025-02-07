BioE3 cells in all states can boost India's Biotech revolution: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Feb 7 Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh on Friday urged states to establish BioE3 Cells to boost the biotechnology revolution in India and help in realising Bio-Vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He said this during the Centre-State Partnership Conclave on the BioE3 Policy, held at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi.

"State governments must leverage their unique strengths, resources, and economic priorities to propel India’s biomanufacturing sector forward," the MoS said.

To ensure the success of the BioE3 Policy, Singh urged states to establish ‘BioE3 Cells’ in collaboration with the Centre through the Department of Biotechnology (DBT).

"These BioE3 Cells will serve as interconnected knowledge hubs, linking state and national stakeholders to facilitate the effective implementation of the BioE3 Policy," he said.

Established at the state level, these cells will act as central platforms for knowledge exchange, policy coordination, and technology adoption in the bio-manufacturing sector.

At the event, Singh also released a booklet on the 'Establishment of BioE3 Cells for Biomanufacturing Implementation', which aims to catalyse Centre-State partnerships to drive biotech innovations.

"The primary goal of the BioE3 Cells is to ensure biomanufacturing initiatives are closely aligned with each state’s specific priorities, resources, and strengths, while also staying connected to broader national objectives," Singh said.

He emphasised that by establishing a nationwide network of BioE3 Cells, the government aims to facilitate the integration of emerging technologies, innovative research, and sustainable biomanufacturing practices across regions, ensuring a cohesive and efficient approach to biotechnology development in India.

Further, Singh pointed out notable advancements in India’s biotechnology sector, including the indigenous DNA vaccine developed by the Department of Biotechnology during the pandemic, the development of the antibiotic ‘Nafithromycin’, and successful gene therapy trials at CMC Vellore.

The conclave provided a valuable platform for senior representatives from various states to deliberate on biotechnology initiatives, ensuring these efforts are aligned with each state’s unique strengths and resources while staying true to the overarching goals of the BioE3 Policy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor