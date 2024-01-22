Bioprinting holds potential in shaping future of healthcare: Report

New Delhi, Jan 22 Bioprinting, an advanced technology that employs 3D printing to construct living tissues, is leading in a new era for regenerative medicine, organ transplantation, and personalised healthcare, according to a report on Monday.

Over the past few years, bioprinting has moved beyond a conceptual idea to become a physical reality as researchers and scientists achieve significant breakthroughs. In a significant leap towards the future of healthcare, the field of bioprinting is on the verge of transforming the landscape of medical treatments.

According to the report by GlobalData, a data and analytics company, the current global market for bioprinting is estimated to be valued at $1.7 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $5.3 billion by 2030.

This growth is driven by several factors, such as the demand for tissues and organs for transplantation, the successful bioprinting and implantation of organs and tissues in animals, and the use of 3D bioprinting in drug screening, toxicology research, and regenerative medicine.

"Bioprinting represents the next frontier in regenerative medicine, which offers previously unthinkable possibilities for the creation of functional, personalised tissues and organs. Complex biological structures that can be printed and effectively integrated into the human body are a promising development for the future,” said Graysen Vigneux, Medical Analyst at GlobalData, in a statement.

Although it is in its early phase, the progress made so far has generated excitement among medical professionals. The potential to address organ shortages and enhance patient outcomes brings optimism to individuals grappling with the overwhelming challenges of organ failure.

With the ongoing evolution of 3D-printing technology, the prospect of creating personalised organs on demand is transitioning from the realm of science fiction to an anticipated actuality.

This remarkable achievement not only represents a substantial advancement in medical science but also underscores the transformative influence of innovation in shaping a more robust and sustainable future for everyone.

“Bioprinting is not only a technological breakthrough but a catalyst for a framework shift in how we approach healthcare. The future holds the potential for on-demand organ production, eliminating transplant waiting lists, and essentially changing the way we think about treating degenerative diseases," Vigneux added.

