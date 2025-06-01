‘Blown away’ by magnitude of Adani Group’s Khavda RE park: Former Danish Ambassador

Copenhagen/New Delhi, June 1 Freddy Svane, the former Danish Ambassador to India, on Sunday said he was "blown away" by the magnitude of the Adani Group’s mega renewable energy (RE) park in Gujarat's Khavda.

Speaking to IANS, Svane, a well-travelled and highly experienced diplomat, visited Khavda RE park - the world's largest - in November last year, along with ambassadors from the European Union (EU), Belgium, and Germany.

"I was so blown away by the magnitude and the kind of strategy aligned behind it. It was an eye opener, and shows that the green transition, green strategic cooperation, whatever we call it, is so important," he said.

Svane further stated that such green energy projects are not only good for bilateral relations but also a must for humanity, as "we need to have a better and more sustainable world".

"Our next generations will be suffering if we don't solve this climate crisis," the former Ambassador told IANS.

During the ambassadors’ visit, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, had said it was a privilege to host them.

Gautam Adani said the discussions with the envoys focused on strengthening global partnerships to drive India’s energy transition and accelerate the hydrogen ecosystem.

"It was a privilege to host the ambassadors from the EU, Belgium, Denmark and Germany at our office. I deeply appreciate their visit to the world’s largest renewable energy park in Khavda, Gujarat, and India’s largest port, logistics and industrial hub in Mundra," the Adani Group Chairman had posted on social media platform X.

The discussions were "truly insightful, focusing on strengthening global partnerships to drive India’s energy transition and accelerate the hydrogen ecosystem,” said the billionaire industrialist, adding: "At Adani, we continue to drive forward with our ambitious renewable energy initiatives while ensuring a balanced energy mix that supports a sustainable future for all of India".

Svane further said he was so pleased when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Denmark, and "we could really take the green strategic partnership forward, which is so important".

"I do hope that it will also inspire others because what can be done bilaterally is not enough. It calls for a kind of global action, like the fight against terror," Svane told IANS.

PM Modi paid an official visit to Denmark on May 3-4, 2022 and had bilateral talks with his Danish counterpart, Mette Frederiksen.

During the talks, the two Prime Ministers reviewed the progress of India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

